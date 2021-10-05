iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $434.67 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $301.44 and a one year high of $478.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

