Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.74% of Universal Health Services worth $216,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

