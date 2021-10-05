SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 824,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,232,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

