Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

OSK stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

