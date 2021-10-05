Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,319 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $49,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CW opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

