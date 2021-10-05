Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

