TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $81,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 835.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 346,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL opened at $140.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

