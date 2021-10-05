Shelton Capital Management Invests $517,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,585,000 after acquiring an additional 445,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,474 shares of company stock worth $2,516,924 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

