Shelton Capital Management Purchases 3,100 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 644,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,336,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 124.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

