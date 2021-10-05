Step Finance (STEP) One Day Volume Hits $12.40 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00110457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00141926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.45 or 1.00206361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.06854246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.