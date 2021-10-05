Arweave Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.84 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $53.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $54.33 or 0.00108779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.