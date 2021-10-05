iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $340,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,392 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter.

