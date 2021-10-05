iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $26.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.
