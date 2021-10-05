Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Megacoin has a market cap of $257,947.93 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00346122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,680,682 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

