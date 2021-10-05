Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,049 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

