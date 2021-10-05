Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

WSM opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

