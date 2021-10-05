Shelton Capital Management Grows Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Interface by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $923.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.