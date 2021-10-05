FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

FCN opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.62. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

