AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 242.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 38.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

