Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.