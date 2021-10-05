Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Upgraded to “Outperfrom Under Weight” by National Bank Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARR. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -614.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.89. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

