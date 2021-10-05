AGF Investments LLC Has $554,000 Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,891,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 334,808 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,757,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after acquiring an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.