AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.