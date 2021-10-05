MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.