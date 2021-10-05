Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $614.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $672.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.