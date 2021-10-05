Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 489.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

KR stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.