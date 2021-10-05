Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

