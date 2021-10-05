Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,838,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.