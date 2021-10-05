Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,964 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

