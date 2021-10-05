AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,648 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 755.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,648 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

