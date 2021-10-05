EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EchoStar worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 85.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

