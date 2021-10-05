AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 385.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE SEM opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

