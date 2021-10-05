AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.65.

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

