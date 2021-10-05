AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

