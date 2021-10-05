Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 167.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.46 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

