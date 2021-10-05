6,724 Shares in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSOD. Mizuho raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

