BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $102.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

