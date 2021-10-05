BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $102.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.30.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
