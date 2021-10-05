Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $10.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on CS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.