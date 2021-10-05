Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $213,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI opened at $191.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $206.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

