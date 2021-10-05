Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.47, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.78.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

