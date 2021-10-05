Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343,714 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,362,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,149,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $249.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13.

