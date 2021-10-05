State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

