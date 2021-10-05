Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,601,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 532,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 107.8% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 36.9% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,760,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

