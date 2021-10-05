Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 104,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 56.1% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 148.8% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 64,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.