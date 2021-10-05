Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 658,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 227,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

