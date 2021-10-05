Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives $41.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

KRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

