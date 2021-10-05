Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 808.0 days.

NEMTF stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEMTF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

