Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Drops By 45.8%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Mondi has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

