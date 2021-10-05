Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 384.14 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 393.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of £330.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.46. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 334 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 428.47 ($5.60).
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.