Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNP stock opened at GBX 384.14 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 393.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of £330.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.46. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 334 ($4.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 428.47 ($5.60).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.