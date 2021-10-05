Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JDG stock opened at GBX 7,520 ($98.25) on Tuesday. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 4,910 ($64.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,100 ($105.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,932.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,408.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.96 million and a P/E ratio of 47.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on JDG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

