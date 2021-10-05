Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.